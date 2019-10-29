Sadak 2: Not Alia Bhatt But Sanjay Dutt Is The Reason Behind Mahesh Bhatt Joining The Project As A Director?

The bond between Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt is well known in the industry and the filmmaker has helped Sanjay quite a few times to deliver much-needed biggies. In fact, with 1986 hit Naam, Bhatt helped the actor revive his career.

Speaking about their reunion with Sadak 2, which also features Bhatt’s daughter Alia Bhatt, there’s one interesting deet on how Bhatt agreed on donning director’s hat.

The report of Deccan Chronicle reveals that it is Sanjay Dutt and not Alia, the main reason behind Bhatt joining the project as a director. He is eager to revamp Sanjay’s glory as a superstar.

“Mahesh was coaxed out of retirement from direction not because he wanted an opportunity to work with his daughter, Alia Bhatt, but because he felt obligated to put Sanjay Dutt back on his feet. Bhatt sahab’s logic was simple. If a biopic on Dutt (Raju Hirani’s Sanju) can evoke so much enthusiasm, what stops Dutt from reclaiming his earlier stardom?” We will soon have an answer,” the source close to the development adds.

Sadak 2 brings both Sanjay and Mahesh Bhatt back together after almost 2 decades. The movie is a sequel to 1991 hit Sadak. It features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Gulshan Grover and Makarand Deshpande, in key roles. It is slated to arrive on 10th July 2020.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note for Mahesh Bhatt on the latter’s birthday, expressing his gratitude to the veteran filmmaker for standing by him at a time when he needed a friend.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!