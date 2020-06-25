Sachin-Jigar To Gift Us The Nostalgia Bringing Back Euphoria’s Iconic Track ‘Maeri’

Music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar has recreated the popular song “Maeri”, originally recorded by Palash Sen and his band Euphoria for their 2000 album Phir Dhoom.

“‘Maeri’ is a beautiful composition by Palash Sen and recreating this legendary song was extremely exciting and challenging at the same time. We fondly remember singing this song throughout our college days and it holds a very special place in our hearts,” Sachin-Jigar said.

Sachin-Jigar added: “We really hope that listeners will like our attempt at recreating this song.”

The music composer duo has recreated the song for the upcoming season of “Times Of Music” on MX Player.

Sachin-Jigar have delivered albums like “ABCD” franchise, “F.A.L.T.U.”, “Meri Pyaari Bindu”, “Go Goa Gone”, “Badlapur” and “Street Dancer 3D” among many others.

About Maeri, the original song featuring actress Rimi Sen, became Euphoria’s most successful song and their trademark tune. It was during the recording of this album, that Palash asked Tabla Player Prashant Trivedi and Percussionist Rakesh Bhardwaj to join the band.

