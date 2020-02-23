Saare Jahan Se Achcha: Shah Rukh Khan-Vicky Kaushal OUT, Salman Khan IN For Rakesh Sharma Biopic?

A lot has been spoken about Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Rakesh Sharma biopic that is now titled Saare Jahan Se Achcha, with actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal turning down the film owing to several reasons. While there were reports of the film being shelved due to no actor signing up for the film, it looks like nothing of that sort is happening!

In a fresh set of reports doing rounds, it is being speculated that megastar Salman Khan has been approached to play the film’s leading man. A certain report by Bollywood Hungama states that though Salman has heard the script of the film he has not given his final nod yet.

A certain source has been quoted by the publication saying, “A few weeks ago, Siddharth Roy Kapur met Salman Khan to discuss the said project. The producer is confident that Salman can pull off this role. It’s a mammoth project. For such an expensive film, they are looking for a superstar and who better than Salman. Salman Khan has some dates from March. Hence, he decided to hear out the narration of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. He has liked the concept but he hasn’t given his nod.”

Saare Jahan Se Achcha, which was also being called Salute at one point was also offered to actors like Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. For those unversed, Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian astronaut to travel into space. Sharma was also the first and only Indian citizen to travel in space in the Soviet rocket Soyuz T-11 in 1984.

While it certainly will be interesting to see if Salman Khan gives his nod to this film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!