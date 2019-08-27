After Mission Mangal, Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is another big release of the month. The movie is all set to arrive this week and the advance booking too, has begun in full swing for it. Contrary to the excitement of its release, there’s one bitter piece of news for movie buffs who are eagerly waiting to catch the action thriller on the big screen.

Yes, you heard it right! The audience will need to shelve out more bucks to catch Saaho on the big screen. The movie to follow a similar trend of price hike, which is witnessed during the big festive releases like Bharat.

Several trade pundits are terming it as unfair to make a big hole it audiences’ pocket. It is being said that the mammoth budget of Saaho ranging from 300-350 crores, is the reason behind the price hike. It is learnt that about 1/3rd of the ticket price will be hiked, on the least side.

Other trade experts state that it’s just the competition to clock the biggest openings but at the end, it will all boil to the content as cine goers wouldn’t mind paying extra money if the movie is good. Also the hike will be only during the first weekend.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is slated to release on 30th August 2019.

