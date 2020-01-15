Riteish Deshmukh Replaces R. Madhavan In Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Durgavati

Akshay Kumar had recently announced his next venture as a producer, Durgavati, featuring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The film was also to featured R. Madhavan in a pivotal role. But now, as the actor refuses to be a part of the film, it is being alleged that Riteish Deshmukh has been roped in the place of him.

There however is no clarity as to what role has Riteish been approached for.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, Durgavati is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie. The original film starred Anushka Shetty and was an out and out horror film. Directed by Ashok G, the film will revolve around a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you @akshaykumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one @itsBhushanKumar @vikramix. pic.twitter.com/SwPCXVti8z — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 30, 2019

Meanwhile, it was being reported that Bhumi was to start shooting for Durgavati from January 14, 2020 in Madhya Pradesh. The film is to be shot across real locations like Moti Mahal, Sadar Manzil, Oriental Institute of Science & Technology, Bhopal’s Old Central jail amongst many others.

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Riteish Deshmukh’s portrayal of the menacing dwarf, Vishnu in the film was much loved by audiences and critics alike.

