Ranveer Singh To Turn Gangster In Zoya Akhtar’s Next Hollywood Adaptation?

Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar have collaborated for two films so far i.e. Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. While Dil Dhadakne Do was an average grosser, Gully Boy impressed both critics and audience. The film was a huge box office hit and scored more than 100 crores.

Now it seems Zoya is planning to work with Ranveer again in her next film. According to CineBlitz reports, Zoya is planning to make a two-hero film next and one of them can be Ranveer. Though the script has not been locked, it will be a gangster flick.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

It has also been learnt that the film will be based on two popular Hollywood gangster films, The Departed (2006) and Gangs of New York (2002) starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Martin Scorsese. The source has been quoted as saying-

“Zoya’s next will be a two-hero film and she is looking at buying the remake rights of a Hollywood gangster film very much like The Departed or Gangs of New York. She wants to take a film and adapt it for our desi audience, and it will be set in Mumbai too. She is also on the lookout for the second lead.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently training for his upcoming film ’83 which is based on Indian Cricket Team’s 1983 World Cup Victory. Ranveer plays former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directed film. ’83 also starring Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and Pankaj Tripathi is slated to release in 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!