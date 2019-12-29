Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 Is A Box Office Success But It Had Risks Attached To It! Read On

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 is a hit! The much-acclaimed thriller earned lots of praise from critics and audiences alike and has been rock-steady at the box office despite the release of Dabangg 3 and the ongoing CAA protests. The film has so far collected 40.20 crore nett and the relevant social film has become the talk of the nation as it highlights a major issue of rise in violent crimes committed by juveniles against women in India!

An elated Rani says, “The reason why Mardaani 2’s a success is because the story of our film has connected with audiences and touched their hearts. This is because it deals with the reality of today and deals with what women in our society are facing. We have all read about these issues. As actors, we need the material to be bang on for us to bring it to life on screen and improvise on it to create a character that leaves a lasting impression. For me, the script of Mardaani 2 written by Gopi was incredible. It floored me at the first narration itself.”

Rani says it was ‘extremely risky’ to make Mardaani 2 because it didn’t have any of the trappings of commercial cinema for the audience. However, she is thrilled that the film is a success and congratulates the entire team for sticking to their belief in delivering a clutter-breaking content film!

“If you have a look at it, Mardaani 2 was an extremely risky film to make. It is a dark film. It deals with a social issue. It has no song and dance. In fact, it has no songs! It is without any so-called commercial cinema element. But it’s a hit and it has managed to become a talking point. This is because of the entire team believed in taking a risk to make a film that would challenge these pre-conceived notions of how a Hindi film should be. We only wanted to make a good film that people would want to engage with, that leaves a strong message an

