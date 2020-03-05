Randeep Hooda To Tie The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Lin Laishram? All Set To Introduce Her To His Parents Soon

While wedding bells might not be ringing for B-Towns two hottest couples – Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal or Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt anytime soon, the buzz is that another hottie might be joining the bandwagon of married men. Randeep Hooda, who is one of the most eligible bachelors in town might be all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram.

Randeep met Lin, a Manipuri model in 2016 and their love story has been blooming ever since. From appearing at boxing matches to stealing glances during events, the two lovebirds are head over heels in love with each other and now according to reports by SpotboyE, the two are ready to take it to the next level.

Randeep is quite serious about his relationship and is now planning to make Lin meet his parents in Haryana. According to reports, he will soon be flying with Lin to his hometown and make his parents meet his girlfriend. Well, his parents won’t be the first family members to meet Lin. Earlier, two years back, Randeep had made Lin meet his sister Anjali Hooda. And now, with his parents getting involved, we think it is getting pretty serious.

Apart from this, on the work front, Randeep reunited with Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal (2020). While the film got rave reviews, Randeep’s acting was acknowledged by the audience and he was showered with immense love. The film starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

“We worked together after five years. That (‘Highway’) one was a performance-based role and so is this (the upcoming film) and I love the theme of the film. It is #loveaajkal. It is ‘love aaj kal’ in the times of hashtags, and what it used to be before there were mobile phones. It is kind of a comparison between that,” said Randeep. talking about working with Imtiaz again.

Moving on to his next film, he will now reunite with Salman Khan for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Randeep is also looking forward to the release of Dhaka.

