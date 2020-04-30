Ramesh Sippy On Rishi Kapoor: “He Loved Life”

Ramesh Sippy directed Rishi Kapoor in “Saagar” (1985), a film that celebrated the actor’s romantic swagger as very few Bollywood love stories did.

While talking to IANS, Ramesh Sippy quoted, “We made just one film together and it was a wonderful association. I was very happy with the turnout, and all the actors — especially Rishi Kapoor. He contributed a lot in the romantic film.”

“Rishi Kapoor was a very versatile and wonderful actor. A romantic lead in the earlier part of his life. Even at the time of “Saagar”, he was still a romanticist. Later, he went on to do all kinds of roles and excelled in those.

My associations and experiences with him were very good. Once he understood the role and what I was looking for, there was absolutely no need for me to tell him anything. I didn’t need to direct him. He understood it and expressed it wonderfully. There was hardly any need to say anything to him.

He will stay with me in my memories, as a brilliant and wonderful actor, who gave me whatever I wanted with all his acting abilities, senses and feeling, in the professional side.

On the personal side, I have known the Kapoors for a long time. From respecting his grandfather to Raj Kapoor ji, and working with his uncles, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor, the association has been very long. He was a wonderful human being — full of life. After work you could talk to him about anything in the world. He was much more communicative than I was outside of work. He loved life. He lived it well.

It is so sad that you can’t pay respect to the family and can’t be with them because of the lockdown and distancing restrictions.”

