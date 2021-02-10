Madhu Mantena’s Ramayana 3D has been creating waves in the industry for quite some time now. The last we hear about the project, it was said that it will be made on a huge budget of 300 crores and may have Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone in lead roles. However later, it was said that HR may play Ravana instead of Lord Ram.

Now there’s the latest development which suggests that Madhu Mantena may have just got his Lord Ram in none other than Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

As per Bollywood Hungama report, Mahesh Babu has been approached to play the role of Ram because Madhu believes that he has that innocence required to play the epic character. Reportedly, the producer wanted to have Prabhas playing the lead role earlier in Ramayana 3D. However as the project was taking time, Prabhas came on board to play Ram in Om Raut’s Adipurush.

A source has been quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, “Madhu got the biggest shock when Om announced Adipurush with Prabhas. He immediately got his team and financiers to bankroll his Ramayana 3D and now, Hrithik has come on board as the villain. Deepika remains Sita and he wanted a big south face to play Lord Ram.”

Adding further about the talks with Mahesh Babu, he said, “Madhu has offered the film to Mahesh Babu who also liked the script. Madhu feels he has the innocence to pull off Shri Ram’s character. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, has liked the script but is yet to give his nod to the project. What also helps is Madhu who has a connection with KWAAN, has managed to get all the three top stars who are clients of the same agency.”

Now that’s quite a casting coup, Isn’t it?

Ramayana 3D will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari who earlier helmed films like Dangal & Chhichhore. Are you excited for this one? Let us know in the comments section down below.

