Rakul Preet Singh Makes A Candid Confession About Her Singlehood & Her Brother Is To Blame!

Rakul Preet Singh who made her debut with 2014’s Yaariyan has come a long way since then. The actress has evolved over the years and has been a crucial part of big commercial successes like De De Pyaar De. But one department where she has remained stagnant is her relationship status. Recently, the actress appeared with her brother in an interview and revealed why she is still single.

Rakul’s brother, Aman has no connection with Bollywood. For fans, she may be a popular Bollywood actress, but for Aman, she is still a normal sister who shares a mischievous relationship with him.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakul and her brother, Aman, went all candid about themselves. Revealing the reason behind her singlehood, Rakul had said, “My brother didn’t let me date. In school, even if I would be standing with a guy and two other girls, he would go complain to my parents. Once, I was standing with them and holding a plate of momos, he went and told mom and dad that I was feeding a guy momos. I was like, ‘No I was just holding the plate’. He said, ‘ek hi baat hai’.”

Aman also explained why Rakul is, the way she is. In his words, “I think it’s because of me that she’s like this. I made her school life miserable. Today, I wish I had not done that, then she wouldn’t have been like this.”

When Rakul was asked why she isn’t dating someone, Rakul said, “I don’t know. There’s no option. I don’t get hit upon. I can’t be one of those blabbering girlfriends who will constantly be on the phone screaming and asking, ‘Where are you? Why are you not talking?’ I’m more like, do whatever you want to do type. I have been a tomboy all my life and Aman keeps joking that ‘isi liye toh aap single ho’. He feels I scare people away”.

On the professional front, Rakul has a bunch of upcoming projects. She will be seen in Attack alongside John Abraham. She also has an untitled film opposite Arjun Kapoor. The actress is also shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, being directed by Shankar.

