Actor Rajkummar Rao says he has seen big dreams in life, and he salutes everyone else’s aspirations.

Rao took to his official Instagram handle, where he shared a selfie he had clicked in the balcony. In the backdrop of the selfie, towering buildings can be seen.

Rajkummar Rao shared the image of himself with a caption that can certainly pass off for your Monday Motivation. The caption read, “In oonchi imaraton se oonche sapne dekhe hai mainai. Aapke, mere, hum sabke sapnon ko salaam. (From these tall buildings, I have seen big dream. Salute to yours, mine and everyone else’s dreams).”

Actress Prachi Desai took to Rao’s comment section and wrote: “Salaam”. His girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, dropped a heart and hug emoji on the comment section.

Speaking about his work, Rajkummar Rao was last seen on screen in “Made In China“. He currently has a bag full of projects such as Anurag Basu directed “Ludo”, another horror-comedy “RoohiAfza” and filmmaker Hasal Mehta’s “Chhalaang”.

Rajkummar Rao will also soon be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel “The White Tiger” on Netflix.

