Rajinikanth’s This Picture With Wife From The Sets Of Darbar Has Pure Love Written All Over It

Legendary actor Rajinikanth who is known for his films, action sequences, dialogues, style, and simplicity is also a loving husband and a doting father in real life. The superstar no matter how busy he is with his films or social work, always makes sure to spend some quality time with his family.

Pic of the day ❤️ 1000 thanks to the person who took this photo of #SuperstarRajinikanth and his life partner Latha ma'am at #Darbar shooting spot. What a lovely moment… cutest pair ever! 😍 @ARMurugadoss @soundaryaarajni @ash_r_dhanush @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/fAISROaPMk — RAJINISTS (@rajinists) September 30, 2019

A picture of the actor and his wife Latha from the sets of Darbar has gone viral all over the internet, all thanks to Rajini fans all cross.

Talking about the picture, one gets to see the superstar seated on a chair in his character getup donned in a police uniform. Whereas his wife has her hands lovingly on his shoulders. As the couple pose for the picture happily with all smiles.

The lovely couple has been married for 38 years and have two daughters, Soundarya and Aishwarya.

In Darbar, Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a cop in this action drama after a long gap of almost 27 years. It was in his 1992 release Pandiyan in which the actor had last played the role of a cop. The posters and teaser of the film have been very well received by the audience.

With Darbar, it is for the very first time Rajinikanth and A.R. Muragadoss are teaming together.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Darbar also stars actress Nayanthara in the lead role, along with Bollywood star Sunil Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah and others in major roles.

The Rajini starrer is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, under Lyca Productions.

Darbar is slated to hit big screens early next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!