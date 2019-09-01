Radhika Madan On Angrezi Medium Co-Stars: “Irrfan Khan Is Magic, Kareena Kapoor Khan A Diva”

Actress Radhika Madan is excited about sharing the screen space with Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the forthcoming film Angrezi Medium.

“It was fun shooting for ‘Angrezi Medium‘. I am really excited about release of the film. I just want something like a poster, teaser or anything to just release so that, I can share it with you all,” Radhika said while interacting with the media at a beach cleanup drive here on Saturday.

“Angrezi Medium“, directed by Homi Adajania, is a sequel of the 2017 film “Hindi Medium“. In the film, Radhika reportedly plays Irrfan’s daughter.

“Irrfan is magic. He is a gem of our industry. I am blessed to get an opportunity to work with him at such an early stage of my career. And the same goes with Kareena. She is gorgeous… she is a diva and such a brilliant actor,” she said about her co-stars in the film.

“Angrezi Medium” also features Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Manu Rishi in key roles. The film is slated for a 2020 release.

