Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha: “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” — thats how actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating his love story with wife, actress Kajol, on Wednesday, which also marked 22 years of the couple’s film of the same name.

“22 years in real and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha,” Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter and tagged Kajol on the post. He also shared a clip with many moments from the film.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha 🌹🌹🌹🌹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/TKmVfRiU8h — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 15, 2020

Released in 1998, “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” is a remake of Hollywood movie “French Kiss”. The film is about a couple finding love while pursuing different goals