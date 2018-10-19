Producer Sumein Bhat’s Album Tere Sheher Mein Gets Appreciation On YouTube!

Producer Sumein Bhat with singer Faizal Suleiman releases his making single Tere Sheher Mein. These days content is king in the glamour world and good content is always appreciated in spite of having new stars in the project. Digital media has developed the platform for singers and music composers and due that artists now-a-days don’t wait for any label to release their album and rather they release it on YouTube.

Well, recently one of the music video Tere Sheher Mein is getting popular on micro-blogging sites including YouTube. The song is composed, sung by Faizal Suleiman and produced by Sumein Bhat under the banner of Fimi Productions. While interacting with media, producer Sumein Bhat says that he is quiet happy with the song as it has already crossed one lakh views in just two days on YouTube.

While sharing about their project, talented singer and composer Faizal Suleiman says, “We never had a plan to make a song which have lusty scenes and vulgarity in it. I used to write songs for others but later planned to collaborate with Sumein Bhat and thought to release our own song that too which every generation can watch. We’ve shot the song in Goa.”

All-rounder Faizal has also featured as lead model with actress Minaz Motiwala – as well as the concept of this fantastic song is developed by these both stars. Cinematography is done by Pintu Matapati and his vibrant team.

Producer Sumein Bhat is not only impressed with Faizal’s voice but has some great plans with him for their upcoming. They’ve already started recordings for their next single and have planned to keep entertaining audience after every fifteen days on their YouTube channel.