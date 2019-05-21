Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Desi Girl, A Global Icon & Queen Of Hearts!

India’s first truly global star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, catapulted her way to the top and finds herself on every influential magazine cover and talk show, to every important red-carpet event, including her recent tryst with the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Priyanka brought old-world Hollywood glamour on the red carpet like never before on the Cannes red carpet, wowing the toughest fashion critics. On her last night at the French Riviera, the international icon also hosted a special Chopard party with her husband Nick Jonas celebrating cinema and fashion.

The exclusive party hosted by the power couple was attended by the biggest supermodels, singers and actors.

Going where no other Indian has gone before and proudly taking her home country with her, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all about inclusivity and has always represented, encouraged and supported Indians across the biggest international platforms. So it comes as no surprise that the icon extended a special party invitation to fellow Indian Hina Khan.

Reveals a source,” For someone who came into the industry with no connections, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has always tried to encourage and support newcomers. She has always inspired ambition in women and believes in empowering them. She is all about acceptance and inclusivity. She met Hina Khan and invited her personally to the Chopard party she hosted with Nick Jonas as she genuinely believes in women uplifting other women. Other Indian names who attended included Huma Qureshi & Diana Penty, all of whom Priyanka hosted at the exclusive party.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!