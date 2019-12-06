Priyanka Chopra Jonas Becomes One Of The Four World Personalities Honoured At The 18th Marrakech International Film Festival

Seems like global icon Priyanka Chopra is on a binge to pick up awards and titles. After receiving the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York and topping the IMDB list, the actress on Thursday was honoured at 18th Marrakech International Film Festival. She shared her excitement through a post.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the four personalities to be honoured from the world cinema at the festival. The actress on Instagram posted a picture of her from the event and wrote, “To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honoured and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech ❤️”.

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra looked a million bucks as she wore a golden and silver heavy studded saree. She can be seen posing with a trophy rocking her ethnic look paired with a statement neckpiece and right amount of makeup.

For the unversed, the Marrakech International Film Festival came into existence in 2001. It was launched by his Majesty King Mohammed VI to promote arts and the film industry in Morocco.

On the work front, Priyanka who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, will next be seen in The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao and has also begun shooting for the same.

