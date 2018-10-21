Priyanka Chopra Is Really Excited For Friend & Mum-To-Be Meghan Markle!

Actress Priyanka Chopra is excited about her friend Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy, and hopes the Duchess of Sussex’s new phase is amazing.

“I would, as a friend, just say that I’m really excited for her,” Chopra told People magazine on Friday at the JBL Fest here.

“I think this is a new phase in every woman’s life, and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be,” added the Quantico actress who had also attended Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in May.

She and Markle have been close for several years.

Earlier this week, Priyanka tiptoed around the topic of Markle’s pregnancy, telling E! New”: “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now. So I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!'”