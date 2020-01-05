Post War’s Success, Hrithik Roshan To Push Krrish 4 & Do A Quick Remake Of A South-Indian Film?

It’s ‘Apna Time Aa Gaya’ moment for Hrithik Roshan as his last two films – War & Super 30 – have created just the right amount of noise at the box office. 2019 proved to be a merry year for him but 2020 is looking a bit unplanned as of now.

News of him starring in Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake garnered some heat but it’s been said that the movie has been dissolved. Farah & Rohit might go ahead without Hrithik with tweaking the story.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle has reported, “Madhu Mantena and Hrithik have been sitting and watching a few good south Indian films in Telugu and Tamil for the past couple of days, and want to remake one such film into Hindi very quickly. They want a film that is good enough to guarantee a good box office collection and can be made quickly as well, as Madhu and Hrithik feel that he should have a film every year to show,” says our source.”

Before this, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan has 4 movies in hand. Satte Pe Satta dissolved, it’s been said even Krrish 4 is getting pushed. There’s nothing concrete about what Hrithik is doing next.

Furthermore, we met Deepika Padukone and asked whether any filmmaker has approached the duo for a film ever since their video went viral. She replied, “I mean not yet, but I’m hoping some writer or some director somewhere has seen that and is thinking of some sort of script with the two of us. We both hope, in fact, the same night (when the video was made) we were talking and we both look forward to working with each other. So yea, let’s hope for something amazing will happen for us.”

