Post Vijay Deverakonda’s The World Famous Lover, Karan Johar Acquires the Rights For Nithiin-Rashmika Mandanna’s Bheeshma Too?

Seems like Dharma head honcho Karan Johar has cultivated a new found interest for South films. After being associated with a couple of projects, the grapevine now has that the filmmaker has acquired rights of Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin starrer Bheeshma and here are all the deets.

As per the reports, Karan Johar who has been associated with many South films in the recent past has now acquired the rights for Bheeshma. As mentioned in a report in Desimartini, Karan recently saw the movie and was impressed. The filmmaker thinks that the story of Bheeshma is Bollywood friendly and will do well if remade in Hindi.

Not just that, Karan has also thought of the actor who will step into Nithiin’s shoes and it is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. There are no official statements from either sides but the buzz is strong.

Meanwhile, Karan is keen on launching Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and he might present his next film tentatively titled Fighter alongside Ananya Panday. Speculations also had that the filmmaker has acquired the rights of Vijay’s last release The World Famous Lover. With this Johar may give Vijay his Bollywood debut in the Hindi remake.

On the directorial front, Karan was almost on the verge on starting his magnum opus Takht with the ensemble but the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic has bought things to stand still for some time. Takht stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is up for a 24 December 2021 release.

