Post Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon Reunite For A Crazy Comedy Film!

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon entertained us with their performances and comedy in their 2017 hit film, Bareilly Ki Barfi. There’s good news for all their fans as the talented actors are all set to come together for yet another crazy comedy.

The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and the production house took to their Twitter page to announce the news. This comedy film will be helmed by Abhishek Jain. Maddock films tweeted, “#DineshVijan’s next crazy comedy is directed by @cinemanabhishek and goes on floors March 2020.@RajkummarRao @kritisanon #DimpleKapadia #PareshRawal.”

Along with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, this untitled film will also star Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal. The actors are all set to start shooting for the same in Delhi next month.

Meanwhile, currently, Rajkummar Rao is all geared up for his upcoming film ‘Chhalaang‘. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role. Chhalaang will hit the screens on June 12, 2020. The trailer of the film is expected to be out soon.

On the other hand, Kriti is currently busy with the shooting of the film Mimi. It is being helmed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. Mimi is an official remake of 2011 National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

