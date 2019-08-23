PICTURES: Spider-Man AKA Tom Holland & Iron Man AKA Robert Downey Jr Will Make You Sob!

Recently, the news of Spider-Man no more being a part of MCU broke the hearts of many. It’s been quite an emotional ride for all the Marvel fans out there. Ever since the news of Sony and Disney’s deal ending came out, fans lost their cool and started trending #SaveSpiderman on social media and posting hate comments.

Not only the fans, but Tom’s father too joined the bandwagon and commented ‘Save Spider-man’. Though Tom hasn’t yet posted any official statement about the same but it was reported that he has already unfollowed Sony’s official Instagram account.

Holland has now left all his fans teary-eyed as he shared a few unseen pictures with Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. In the pictures, we can see both of them making faces while taking selfies. In one of the pictures, it can be seen that Tom holding Iron Man’s figure and Robert is holding Spider-Man’s figure. Even his caption made everyone emotional and sad. The post read, “We did it Mr Stark!”

On seeing these pictures, Mark Ruffalo too commented on the post. The Hulk actor dropped an emoticon which means ‘can break down any moment’ and we can literally feel it.

Well, we hope all this drama ends up soon and we get to see Spider-Man yet again.

