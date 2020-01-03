Petetion Filed Against Singer Anuradha Paudwal, Kerala Women Claims To Be Her Daughter

A family court here is looking into a petition filed by a 45-year-old Kerala woman after she approached it claiming to be the daughter of acclaimed playback singer Anuradha Paudwal.

The court has admitted her petition and posted the case for January 27 besides asking the singer to appear along with her two children on that day.

In her petition, the woman has also sought a compensation of Rs 50 crore from her biological parents for allegedly denying her a life.

Speaking to IANS, Modex said it was around five years back when her ‘father’ Ponnachen revealed to her that she was the daughter of the singer.

“I do not wish to defame anyone, but I just want to find out the truth,” said Modex.

“Since then I decided to find out the truth and I got the full support of my family also. Later I came to know from her social media post that she has said one daughter of hers had passed away. Then I tried my best to see my mother but every attempt was in vain. Finally, I tried a few times to speak to her on my mobile but that also failed to materialise and then we decided to seek legal recourse,” said Modex.

She added that soon after Ponnachen revealed the truth that Modex was not his daughter, he passed away.

“My foster mother Agnes is presently aged 82 years and she is totally bedridden and suffers from Alzheimer’s. She has two sons and till recently she used to come and stay with me. Now she is at the home of her son at Varkala (about 45 km from here). We three (two sons of Agnes and myself) have good and cordial relations,” added Modex.

When IANS reached out to Anuradha Paudwal, she said: “This is not the right time to talk.” She then abruptly disconnected the call.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!