Peer Vi Tu FULL VERSION: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Dreamy Wedding Song Is Finally OUT!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 and since then their wedding has been one of the most beautiful weddings we have ever come across. Virushka’s wedding came as a surprise to everyone and their dreamy pictures went viral on the internet in no time. They did set a trend in Bollywood and everybody else seems to follow their footsteps.

Anushka and Virat’s wedding was shot by The Wedding Filmer which is headed by Vishal Punjabi. There was a background song that played in their wedding film snippet and as soon as The Wedding Filmer released it, the internet went crazy and wanted to listen to the full version of it. It’s the same video in which Anushka walk towards Virat to the mandap and he couldn’t help but keeps staring at her as she looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Well, the good news is that the full version of the song is finally here with a compilation of different beautiful weddings with Harshdeep’s soulful voice that you’ll keep humming all day long.

Take a look at the video here: