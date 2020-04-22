PAST TENSE(D): When Kangana Ranaut SLAMMED Her Ex Adhyayan Suman: “Bhen***d, You Are F**king Jealous Of My Success”

Kangana Ranaut is indeed a queen of controversies. From Aditya Pancholi to Adhyayan Suman to Hrithik Roshan, whoever she has been linked to has ended up being in controversies too. Her career began to take off with Vikal Bahl’s Queen and since then there has been no turning back for her.

In 2016, Adhyayan gave the most sensational interviews in the history of Bollywood. He spoke about his breakup with Kangana and spilled a lot of secrets like domestic violence (Kangana hitting Adhyayan), black magic and Hrithik Roshan.

In an interview with DNA, Adhyayan spoke how Kangana used to hit her and said, “A month into our relationship. We were shooting a song in South Africa, when I got a call from a journalist asking me if I was dating Kangana. I denied it saying she was just a friend, however clichéd it sounded. The journalist told me he had found out that I went to her room at night. I told him that it was wrong to talk about a woman like that. I hung up and she began screaming that, ‘You are trying to hide the fact that you are seeing me! “You think I am just your f*** buddy?”

He further added, “It was during the shooting of Kites. She got friendly with Hrithik and his wife. There were occasional dinners with them and I went for a few. Hrithik had invited Kangana for his birthday and he called me also. I brought flowers and an expensive champagne. We were sitting and talking when Hrithik walked in. She cut me abruptly, picked up my flowers and champagne and handed it to him saying, “Happy birthday! This is from me for you.” She didn’t even introduce me. She started networking and I was left alone with a drink in my hand. I was feeling really upset and left and I got a little high. One moment she made me feel loved and then in the next, it was like I was a nobody in her life! I was standing at the bar alone when Kangana walked up to me said some actor at the party was trying to grab her a**. I felt protective towards her but I was at someone’s house and creating a scene would be rude so I told her, ‘Let’s go.’ She went back to doing her thing. Later she came and told me let’s go right now. I was walking down the stairs with her, when she turned around and slapped me! She said, “Mother Fu***, behen****! Bh*sd*ke! You are f***** jealous of my success!” The intensity of the slap was so hard I was almost crying. That was the first time she got violent.”

My only thought was: The entire media was outside. How am I going to get out and go? I was tearing up like a child and shivering at the violently abusive language. She told me to drop her home, and then in the car, she started hitting me. Eventually, I asked my driver to stop the car. I decided to take a rickshaw home. I was in the middle of the road crying and shouting at her, “You are crazy! F***** up!” And she was abusing me MC/BC gaalis. My family driver of 20 years came crying to me and said, mere liye thoda sa bhi pyar hai toh ghar chalo. I will never forget that night. I dropped her home and she picked up her stiletto and threw it at me! I picked up my phone and smashed it against the wall. I didn’t know how to vent my anger. That was the start of her physical violence with me,” added Adhyayan.

Talking about Kangana performing black magic, Adhyayan said, “One day, Kangana called me at home in the night to do some puja. I reached at 11.30 pm as the puja was to start at 12. She had a small guest room in her apartment and she had covered it in black, including black curtains. There were some random statues of God, fire all around, some scary things (kept) puja. She asked me to chant some mantras, and locked me in. I was terrified. I didn’t do it and I came out and told her that I had. Then she started taking me to Pallavi (astrologer) frequently. One day, Pallavi said go to the graveyard at 12 am and throw these certain things. I was chilled to the bone! I didn’t go.”

He further added, “Yes. Being a metropolitan kid studying in London and New York, I was always away from things like astrology and black magic. I remember going to my Tarot reader after she started making me doing pujas. She told me she sensed a woman from pahadi region doing black magic on me.”

Talking about tensed his mother was, Adhyayan mentioned that she called her Pandit ji who stated a few facts about Kangana and that’s triggered him as he was in love with her. “My mother was very worried and she called the family’s Panditji to come home and meet me. The first thing he asked me was: “Khana banati hai tumhare liye?” When I said yes, he said, “Apna impure blood milati hai khaane mein black magic ke liye.” I didn’t want to accept anything against her. I would tell people who said anything negative about her to f*** off,” Adhyayan added.

Talking about Kangana’s obsession with Hrithik, Adhyayan said, “She gave me her phone’s old chip to transfer to her new phone. While doing that I saw her inbox was all empty — which was okay as it was a new phone — but there were 50-70 messages to Hrithik Roshan.I knew she was eyeing him from back then, from the time she went to Las Vegas for Kites. Hrithik had hurt his arm and she had gone to see him. I knew her desperation to get to know him well. I asked her about these messages. She said that he was her co-star and she had to talk to him like that. She made me believe that all those texts to him were casual. And I could believe that because whenever I met Hrithik and her together, he always maintained his distance. As a guy you can see it when there’s something brewing between two people especially when they are drinking and the masks come off. I never saw any feelings from his side.”

Well, this is one hell of a story, isn’t it? You just cannot imagine an actress like Kangana would stoop down to this level. Kangana along with her sister, Rangoli keeps taking digs at other Bollywood celebrities every now and then on social media. That’s just Ranaut Sisters for us, isn’t it?

