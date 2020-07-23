Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Trivia: First Draft Of The Film Wasn’t Up To The Mark For THIS Reason

Even today when we hear the line ‘Dua mein yaad rakhna’ it instantly takes us to the image of Ajay Devgn from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. The cult gangster film which was a massive hit when it released and created a huge buzz for its iconic dialogues.

Rajat Aroraa who wrote the film and it’s brilliant dialogues had an interesting journey to come up with these great lines. After reading the first draft of the dialogues Milan Luthria was keen to have a specific kind of voice for his characters.

Talking about the same, the director shared, “The first dialogue draft was amiss because I felt Rajat had taken the route of Mumbai slang which was very popular at that time. I wanted something different, more along the lines of what Salim Javed gave their characters to speak.”

After understanding his thought, Rajat came back with the second draft which was an instant hit for Milan, “Rajat responded with another draft in a couple of weeks, and the lines went on to become immortal.” says the director.

The film will complete a successful decade on 30th July!

