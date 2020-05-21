OMG! Did Karan Johar Just CONFIRM Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Living Together Amid Lockdown

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are certainly one of the most talked-about celebrities couples of all time. While the rumour mill churned new reports about the couple’s wedding every day, the lockdown has given rise to new speculations. Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt isolating together?

There have been several sources confirming this possibility. But fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were overjoyed when none other than Karan Johar seemed to have accidentally confirmed the same! Yes, guys, you read that!

The acclaimed filmmaker has been Alia Bhatt’s Godfather and was also responsible for her debut in Student Of The Year. Karan Johar recently went on a live chat on Instagram and was asked by a fan to share some news about Alia Bhatt.

This was when the cat seemed to slip out of the bag. Karan Johar was quoted saying, “Alia I love. Alia is my daughter. She’s my daughter( with a foreign accent). She is very happy in the lockdown. She’s made Ranbir cut her hair!”

Check out Karan’s confession here:

Well, well well…now if that isn’t just the best news that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans have heard today! Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently shared a post on her official Instagram account flaunting a new hairdo. She captioned the mirror selfie image as, “60 days later – stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen ❤️ #sohfit40daychallenge P.S – Yes I cut my hair AT HOME – thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, now isn’t Karan Johar’s update about Alia Bhatt’s life with Ranbir Kapoor enough proof of how serious the duo is about each other. Also for those living under the rock, Alia Bhatt stood rock solid alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor when veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away recently.

