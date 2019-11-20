Not Kylie Jenner, But Diljit Dosanjh Wants Gal Gadot To Make ‘Gobi Ke Pranthe’ For Him!

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has never shied away from expressing his love as a fan of Hollywood personality Gal Gadot. The Punjabi star this time took to social media to ask the Wonder Woman actress for “gobhi ke pranthe”.

Gal Gadot on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen chopping vegetables. She captioned the image: “Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies.”

To which, Diljit Dosanjh, who frequently comments on Gadot’s images, wrote: “Acha gal sun… Aj Gobi wale pranthe bana li.. Daee mai fadh ley aunga (Listen, make gobi paranthas… I will quickly bring the curd.)”

Diljit Dosanjh’s comment currently has over 4,390 likes on Instagram.

The Udta Punjab star is also a major fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner. Fans have often spotted his comments on her photographs as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit will be next seen in Good Newwz which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead.

The movie revolves around two couples (Akshay-Kareena, & Kiara-Diljit) trying to have babies, and end up opting for IVF process, during which the sperms get exchanged and the goof up of the year begins.

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, has been produced under the banners of Dharma Productions.

The movie is slated for a 27th December, 2019 release.

