Not Ileana D’Cruz, But Hunt Is Still On For The Leading Lady Of Ranbir Kapoor & Ajay Devgn’s Next!

News regarding Luv Ranjan’s upcoming project with Ajay Devgn & Ranbir Kapoor has been doing the rounds ever since its announcement. Although, Luv’s movies have always seen young actors joining the cast, this time Ajay and Ranbir’s presence ensures the excitement for the untitled film! But the real curiosity lies behind the actress who’ll be seen as the female lead.

A recent report by leading daily, DNA, suggested that Ileana D’Cruz is being considered as the female lead for the film. “The makers have placed Ileana D’Cruz as their top bet. They need someone who is good with comedy as well as emotional scenes and she fits the bill perfectly. Although it’s primarily Ajay and Ranbir’s story, the female lead also has a pivotal role because her track involves scenes with both the actors,” revealed DNA’s source.

Meanwhile, names like Alia Bhatt and Nushrat Bharucha were being discussed but none of them seems to be part of the Ranbir starrer. “Nushrat has already given a statement saying she’s not in the film. As for Alia, she has a busy year ahead. She has to finish Brahmastra and Kalank, post which she also has Karan Johar’s Takht and a movie with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary,” shared the source.

However, the sad news is when the publication approached the makers, they denied that Ileana has been approached for the role.

Let’s see who will be the lucky actress who’ll be roped in for Luv Ranjan’s untitled project. Only time will tell!

Ranbir Kapoor & Ajay Devgn starrer will be the first collaboration of Luv with the two superstars. The director is known for his comedy dramas like Pyaar Ka Punchnaama series, and a recent box office success Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The shoot of the movie will reportedly begin in 2019.