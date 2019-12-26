Not Aamir Khan But THIS Actor Is A Perfectionist For Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi sensational actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has definitely made his mark in Bollywood with his performances in movies like Udta Punjab and Soorma. Now, he is all geared up with a promotional spree for his next Good Newwz, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

While talking to Deccan Chronicle, he spilled beans on his experience of working Khiladi Kumar in a comic caper. He said, “I never get nervous no matter whoever I am working with, but I have been a huge fan of Akshay Kumar. I have seen almost all his films. It was fun working with him; he has such great comic timing.”

He further poured praises on Akshay ‘s comic timing and said that he is the best in the business. “Nobody can beat Akshay’s comic timing, he has the best comic timing ever. All that I wanted is to learn something from him. He is a perfectionist. I was observing him and learning from him,” he added.

Diljit further said that comedy wasn’t his cup of tea ever and it was fun exploring the genre. “It’s a loud drama, and I have never done a family drama before, so it was fun to get into this space. But trust me, comedy is not an easy space at all. My character is very loud in the film, but I am so opposite to that. I personally feel comedy is not an easy genre at all and it all depends on the situation,” the 35-year-old actor quotes.

