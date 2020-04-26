News Of Ranveer Singh’s ’83 Releasing Digitally FALSE! Makers Rubbish The Rumours

Director Kabir Khan is coming up with “83” to tell the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The movie stars Ranveer Singh as the then skipper Kapil Dev with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. Reports were doing rounds that a big OTT platform has offered Rs 143 crore to stream 83’. Now the makers have revealed that the film won’t release on the OTT platform.

Reliance Entertainment dismissed reports of the digital premiere for the Ranveer Singh starrer 83 and said they will be aiming for a theatrical release. The film was supposed to release on April 10th, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, on March 20, the makers announced that the release has been postponed as of now.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar, told PTI, ”There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director, we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for the next few months. We will first complete the film then we will wait. If six or nine months down the line the situation becomes much worse we will take a call at that time. There is no hurry. “Everybody has shown interest in this project but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently. We will wait for the next four to six months before taking any further call”.

Shibasish added that the VFX and post-production work of 83 is still pending. 83 is produced by Kabir, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

It narrates the story of India’s first World Cup win in 1983. The film also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

