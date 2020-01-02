Nehha Pendse & Fiance Shardul Seal 2019 On A Super Romantic Note! Pic Inside

Actress and “Bigg Boss 12” contestant Nehha Pendse, who is soon going get hitched with her fiance Shardul Bayas, looked more loved-up than ever on New Year’s eve as she shared a passionate kiss with him.

Nehha on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen kissing Shardul.

“Because it’s the last single girl kiss – Carrie Bradshaw,” she captioned the post.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nehha sealed the year’s last kiss with husband-to-be Shardul in short blue dress.

The actress will tie the knot with her businessman beau Shardul on January 5. Recently, Nehha’s family performed a grahmukh puja. She also shared the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

Reportedly, the couple might fly to Japan in April for their delayed honeymoon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!