Neha Kakkar Was Snoring While Sleeping, Brother Tony Kakkar Records A Cute Video

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular Bollywood singers of the current time. While her songs are a guarantee of instant chartbusters, the singer is also known for the great bond she shares with her brother Tony Kakkar.

Tony Kakkar who is also a singer and composer recently captured Neha Kakkar while she was snoring during sleep. Isn’t that hilarious? Well, they were not really serious, obviously!

Both Tony & Neha have shot a video for Cadbury Celebrations recently in which the former records his sister while she snores during sleep. Neha gets shocked as she finds out what Tony is up to and throws a pillow towards him. Neha herself took to Instagram and shared the video. Along with the video, she wrote, This Rakhi, share your sibling’s secret talent with the world. Participate in Cadbury Celebrations Sibling Super Star! ♥️👫🏻”

Isn’t that cute?

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar who is known for songs like Manali trance, Garmi and Aankh maare among many others, crossed 40 million followers mark on Instagram.

With this, Neha zoomed past the fan followings of big actors like Anushka Sharma (who has a following of 38.5 million), Salman Khan (33.4 million), Shah Rukh Khan (22 million) and Amitabh Bachchan (18.9 million).

Neha took to Instagram to share her joy. She posted a picture of herself sitting on a throne-like chair with a tiara on her head. A heart sticker can be seen written “40 M” in it.

