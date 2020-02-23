Neena Gupta On Raising Masaba As A Single Mom: “My Father Was My Backbone…”

Neena Gupta broke a massive barrier back in the 80s when she decided to become a single mother and gave birth to her daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock. And despite being an industry veteran, she broke another taboo when she went public in asking for work through her social media handle.

Though the veteran was quick to say that given a choice now she would never have had a child out of wedlock. But Neena has never been shy about opening up about her struggles of raising a child as a single mother. Now, as Neena appeared on the sets of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 11, she further opened up about how her father was her backbone when she decided to become a single parent.

Neena was moved by the performance of one of the contestants, Rohit Raut on the show and upon realizing that he too was raised by a single parent, Neena revealed, “My father played a very important role in raising my daughter, he especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life.”

Neena has shared the screen space yet again with Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Adding another feather to her cap, a film featuring Neena titled The Last Color, directed by celebrity chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna, was named in the 2019 Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. The film, however, failed fo make it to the finals.

