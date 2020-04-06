Nayanthara Donates 20 Lakhs To The Daily Wage FEFSI Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic has put the lives of millions across India to halt. The worst affected are daily wage workers. Following which many celebrities have come forward to lend a helping hand for daily wage workers in the film industry. After the likes of Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and many others, the latest name to join the list from Kollywood is Nayanthara, as she recently donated 20 lakhs to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation Of South India).

Following the halt in shooting, daily wage workers are facing tough times, as they have been struggling to meet their daily basic needs. With donations to FEFSI from Kollywood actors, the daily wage workers can meet up with their daily needs and requirements like food, medicines, etc.

Talking about Nayanthara, on the work front the actress who was last seen in A R Murugadoss’s Darbar, has some big projects in her kitty in the form of filmmaker Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe, which has Rajinikanth in lead. The family drama also has National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Veteran actors Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Meena in key roles.

Apart from Annaatthe, Nayanthara also has a spiritual film, Mookuthi Amman, which is being helmed by RJ Siva.

And also her beau Vignesh Shivan’s directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a romantic comedy film which also has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead.

