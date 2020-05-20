Nawazuddin Siddiqui has most often made headlines for his brilliant performance in films. But recently the actor has been in the news after his wife of 10 years, Aaliya Siddiqui has filed for divorce from him, citing some serious issues.

While the budding producer, Aaliya Siddiqui says that not just Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but his brother too is a major reason behind her decision. What’s more is that Aaliya has confessed to going back to her maiden name, Anjana Kishor Pandey.

After revealing that she was often made to feel like a nobody during her marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya has made some more shocking confessions! Speaking to BollywoodLife, Aaliya has said that Nawaz and his family often mentally and physically assaulted her!

Yes, you guys! As shocking as this sounds, it seems to have happened. Opening up about Nawazuddin Siddiqui and treatment his family gave to her, Aaliya Siddiqui said that this behaviour is a pattern in the Siddiqui family. Pouring her heart out in the ordeal, Aaliya Siddiqui said, “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone. It’s a pattern. There are already seven cases registered by the wives of their house against them, and four divorces have taken place. This is the fifth one. It’s a pattern in his family. You conceal a lot to avoid embarrassment before others, but how much can you take in love.”

Well, that’s not it. Aaliya further stated that Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not even have time to meet his own children. He revealed that his absence is so long and often that their children have even stopped asking about the Kick actor and their father. As a result of this Aaliya has said that she would file for the sole custody of their kids after divorce with Nawaz.

Aaliya also said that the treatment Nawazuddin Siddiqui gave her as a wife, had led her to be hospitalized for panic attacks on quite a few occasions. “Nawaz would keep telling me that I don’t know anything, I don’t know how to speak, which is why he couldn’t take me in front of others. He wanted me to not speak in front of others as he didn’t feel I could. I didn’t want to always speak, but how can you disrespect your wife like this. I was even admitted for panic attacks due to this, some time ago.”

Well, these certainly come as some shocking confessions about an actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor who has not just won over audiences with his brilliant performances but is also a critic favourite.

