Nandita Das’ New Anthem Will Be A Campain Against Colour Bias In Indian Society

Actress and filmmaker, Nandita Das has time and again talked about the societal imbalances in our country. She has boldly revoked the idea of colour biases and is known for making an effort to change this system. Her 2013 campaign, Dark Is Beautiful, also gained a lot of momentum as it brought forward the issue of colour discrimination that men and women face in society. She has always insisted on celebrating the beauty in all skin colour and in the same attempt, Das recently shot a two-minute anthem surrounding the same topic.

Titled as India’s Got Colour, the song features Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Konkona Sensharma, Gul Panag, Divya Dutta, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome, Sayani Gupta and Suchitra Pillai amongst others. Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actress is collaborating with director Mahesh Mathai for this anthem. Nandita said that her idea is to celebrate different skin colours of the 1.3 billion people in the country.

Nandita revealed that a song is a fun number and she is quite happy that she got the support of so many celebrities who share the same kind of thinking. She added that the anthem is currently in post-production and the crew has worked on the anthem with great effort.

She briefly spoke about how dark-skinned toned people often face the bias of society in a harsh or subtle way. She said that from what she has learned during her time in Bollywood till now is that if a person is dark then they will only land up roles of a slum dweller or village women, etc. She revealed that in order to get roles of a upper-class woman, Nandita was advised to apply makeup and look fairer.

Das’ 2013 campaign was a massive hit. She revealed that the ‘Dark Is Beautiful’ campaign inspired young women to fight discrimination in society and we hope that this anthem does the same.

