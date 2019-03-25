MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva And Rohit Sharma’s Daughter Samaira Are Stars In The Making & These Videos Are A Proof!

Ziva Dhoni has her own fanbase on the Internet and we couldn’t agree less with that. Yesterday, MS Dhoni posted a video on Instagram and it’s going viral for all the right reasons.

In the video, Dhoni talks to Ziva in six different languages and she’s replying to him in the same language the question is asked in. First, he asks in Tamil, ‘How are you?’ then Bangla, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Punjabi to which she replies ‘I’m good’ in all the respective languages.

Dhoni, then say ‘Inshallah’ to which little Ziva says ‘Mashallah’!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Mar 24, 2019 at 6:19am PDT

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma who became a father in this January, posted a video on Twitter lip syncing ‘Gully Boy’s –Asli Hip-Hop’ to his 3 months old daughter, Samaira. Till now we have only seen Rohit posting pictures of her on Instagram, this is the first video that has come out on the Internet. Amitabh Bachchan also reacted to Rohit’s video on Twitter and wrote ‘Too Cute’.

We all have a little bit of gully in us 🤙 pic.twitter.com/8wATT7YF4l — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 23, 2019

Too cute — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2019

As of now, all the cricketers are quite occupied and their schedules are packed ahead of IPL and World Cup. But it’s always good to spend some quality time with your family.

Aren’t these father-daughter duos too cute to handle?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!