Actress Mouni Roy, who was stranded in UAE during the coronavirus lockdown, has finally been able to fly.

On Monday, Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared a boomerang video in which we can see her sitting in a flight, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves. She travelled to London for work, said reports.

Mouni flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March, for a magazine photoshoot, and stayed with an old friend there.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy is in Abu Dhabi over two months now, stranded because she cannot return home owing to the continuing COVID-19 lockdown.

“After the shoot, I decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was scheduled to kick off only on April 15. I was possibly ignorant, but I didn’t imagine that the world will shut down. I have been stuck here with four days’ clothes,” Mouni told Mid-Day, according to a report in hidustantimes.com.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!