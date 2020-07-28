Mother India Fame KumKum Passes Away At 86

Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum, who was famous for being a part of some of the nation’s biggest hits, passed away today. She had worked in almost 100 films and was a part of some yesteryear hit films like Naya Daur and Mother India.

Kumkum was 86 years old. Johnny Walker’s son Nasirr Khan has offered his condolences to her family. He wrote on Instagram, “Yesteryear’s film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker 2 most famous 1’s being #pyaasa & #cid she was the female in the immortal “ye hai bombay mer jaan” song with him. may Allah grant her Jannah. deepest condolences to the family. another gem gone…”

Jagdeep’s son Naved Jafri also took to Twitter and gave his condolences to Kumkum’s family. He wrote, “We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty.”

We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty 🙏 #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020

Kumkum’s demise is certainly a massive loss to the film fraternity. She made her Bollywood debut as a dancer with the song Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar from the film Aar Paar in 1954. After that, she had become a part of many successful films like Raja Aur Runk, Geet, Aankhen, Ujala and Kohinoor, and Lalkar, etc. Koimoi offers the heartiest condolences to Kumkum’s family. She would always be alive in our hearts.

