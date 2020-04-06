MondayMotivation: This Dialogue From Irrfan Khan’s The Lunchbox Will Make You Rethink About Your Life Decisions

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational dialogue ft. Irrfan Khan. What he achieved with Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox was something unimaginable. His performance and the writing of the film made it what it’s today.

This dialogue certainly states a very moving fact about how sometimes wrong decisions do some right for you in life.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

