Mira Rajput Shares An Adorable Post On Zain’s First Birthday & It’ll Definitely Melt Your Hearts!

While Taimur must be stealing everyone’s heart nowadays, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s baby boy Zain is no less of a cute little munchkin. The family is all types of goals and their vacation pictures from their last outing was simply delightful. The mamma’s boy, Zain, is often spotted on mommy Mira’s Instagram but today’s post was something extra special as she celebrated his first birthday. Yes, Zain turned one today and Mira’s heartfelt post was just as adorable as he is.

Mira posted a picture where she can be seen carrying Zain in her arms as she looks at him with a big smile. Zain, who is least bothered about the camera, can be seen holding a pair of pink sunglasses. Zain is looking all cute in the picture but Mira’s caption won the hearts. She wrote, “Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world #bigbabyboy.” Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Ishaan Khatter, who is often spotted playing with Zain also commented on Mira’s picture saying, ” Zizi Bear.” Check out the picture right here:

Mira even shared a sneak peek of the prep for her son’s first birthday a few days ago. The couple threw a party at their Juhu house last night where and B-towners like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and more were spotted at the party. Last month, Shahid and Mira had also thrown a birthday bash for Misha. Star kids including Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Radhya Takhtani, Janhvi Dhawan and others B-Town munchkins attended the bash.

