MeToo: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Facing Sexual Harassment; Says It Was A Norm In The Past

#MeToo wave entered the Bollywood last year and proved to be a nightmare for many celebs. Priyanka Chopra recently speaking at the 10th Annual Women Summit in New York opened about the #MeToo. Starting from actor Nana Patekar to music director Anu Malik, so many Bollywood celebs were named and shamed in the public for sexually harassing women at the workplace.

Talking about the sexual harassment in the industry, the extremely talented and gorgeous actress said that it was once considered a norm. She also admitted that she has faced the same in the past.

Priyanka also said that there were women who had voices to speak up even then but no one was ready to listen. However, now that they have started supporting each other no one has the power to shut them anymore. PeeCee also said that women are no more ashamed about speaking about their sexual harassment experiences anymore because they are getting support from everywhere.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying the post-marital bliss with her husband and Hollywood singing sensation Nick Jonas. She has been spotted cheering him up and Jonas Brothers during their concerts. Priyanka is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink. The film stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar along with her and is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

