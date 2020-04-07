Meiyang Chang Sends Out A Stern Message With His Latest Video, Says “My Name Is Chang & I Am Not Coronavirus”

Actor-singer Meiyang Chang is popular for his stints on Tv and best know for his role in Shahid Kapoor’s Badmaash Company. The fact that North Easter people have faced a certain kind of racism in India is a sad reality, but things worsed during the current times of the Coronavirus that first came to light in China.

Ever since several people from North East India have been facing racism and accused of being the ones responsible for the coronavirus, and Chang has sadly been one of them. The actor was at the receiving end of a rather shocking and rude verbal attack by some people in public.

Now Meiyang has decided to shut all trollers once and for all and has shared a rather strong message to all those calling him Coronavirus. The video begins with Chang saying, “Namaste. My name is Chang and I am not coronavirus. Now you must be thinking why I am delivering this popular dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan like this. Let me explain. A few days before lockdown, one man was going home at night when suddenly two people on a bike who were passing by saw him and shouted, ‘Coronavirus!’ Why? Maybe because he looks a little different. Now this man was really angry. He thought of abusing them or doing something. But then he calmed down and just ignored it. Because he has been ignoring such racist things since childhood. Sometimes ‘Ching Chong’, sometimes ‘momo’, sometimes ‘hakka noodles’, sometimes ‘Hey, open your eyes at least’ and God knows what else. He just ignored it. That man was me, an Indian of Chinese descent.”

