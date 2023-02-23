Couturier leading fashion designer-actress Masaba Gupta launched her beauty brand LoveChild on Wednesday in association with lifestyle fashion e-commerce platform, Myntra.

Adding to its existing line of products like lipsticks, eye makeup, skincare, fragrances and wellness, the brand has now diversified into the face makeup category with the 2 of its products: the creme blushes of ‘Band Baaja Blush’ which comes in 6 different tones and the highlighter products of ‘Highlighted Nakhre’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enriched with nourishing oils and skin loving ingredients, the product line promises flushed cheeks and contoured cheekbone for the wedding season.

Both Highlighted Nakhre and Band Baaja Blush are formulated keeping all Indian skin tones in mind with all formulations and shades being tailor-made for every mood and occasion.

Commenting on the association and new launches, Masaba Gupta, Founder of LoveChild, said: “These two new launches are my current favourite beauty products – nothing like a good highlighter and some blush. Each shade has been curated to suit everyone from a light skinned girl to the brown kudi (girl).”

Highlighted Nakhre was earlier called ‘100 Watt Glow’ but it sounded very American so, Masaba went ahead with the final title as she considers her brand to be an India first then global brand.

She further mentioned: “With immense love from across the country, this time around we have partnered with Myntra to drive discoverability for the brand across the country and to emerge as a powerful player in the beauty segment. I am thrilled to kick off this association and what better way to enter the face makeup category with band, bajaa and a 100 watt glow.”

Myntra, which has more than 1400 brands and more than 75,000 products, has always found its strength in the beauty and personal care category and with the latest association the brand aims to upscale its offering and market cap.

Touching upon the addition of Lovechild’s new range on Myntra, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra said: “We are excited to be Lovechild’s destination of choice as they step into the face makeup category with the launch of their stellar highlighter palettes and creme blushes. Masaba Gupta’s signature style truly reflects in the products that are poised to strike a chord with our thriving base of beauty enthusiasts looking for high-quality, conscious and trendy make-up and wellness choices at accessible price points.”

‘Highlighted Nakhre’ is available in 2 exciting palettes ‘Chandni’, which is specifically formulated for fair to medium complexions and ‘Sitara’, specifically formulated for dusky skin tones. These palettes are each priced at Rs 1,800 each.

‘Band Baaja Blush’ is available in 6 shades which include ‘Bubblegum Baraat’, ‘Shocking Sharbat’, ‘Lal Lal Land’, ‘Cinnamon Choli’, ‘Brown Kudi’, and ‘Peach Puchka’ and are priced at Rs 750 each.

All LoveChild products are PETA certified, vegan and cruelty-free, and are available online at lovechild.in, Myntra Beauty and at House of Masaba stores across India.

Must Read: When Dilip Kumar Met Madhubala For The Last Time After Marrying Saira Banu & Was Pained To See Her Condition: “Her Impish Smile Seemed Such An Effort”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News