Marjaavaan: Sapna Mukherjee Clearly Doesn’t Mind Remix Of Her Original Featuring Rakul Preet Singh

Marjaavaan has been creating a lot of noise and for all the right reasons. Right from the chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria to the villainous look of Riteish Deshmukh as a dwarf in the film, Marjaavaan has all that the ingredients for a quintessential Bollywood film. However, what has got fans most excited are the two remixes, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani from Jaanbaaz and Chahe Meri Jaan Tu Lele from Dayavan.

Now while the fan-based has been split in two houses, about liking the song Haiya Ho or not, the lady who has crooned to the original track feels that though the songs are good, no one can beat Feroz Khan, whose films these songs originally featured in.

In her recent interaction with Spotboye, celebrated singer Sapna Mukherjee has said, “I am liking it, I am enjoying it. It is good to see remixes/recreations of your own songs, which implies that they are still in demand today. Many of my songs have had a second version in recent times and I think the young brigade wants it that way. But I can vouch for one thing. You cannot beat Feroz Khan’s touch in the original, which means my first choice would definitely be the original. Feroz saab, Raj Kapoor saab… un logon ki baat hi kuch aur thi.”

While many singers from the fraternity have spoken out against the trend of remixes, Sapna feels the other way. “If the need of the hour is remixed versions, so be it. The new versions are widely heard and seen on the Internet. All said and done, I see this change in a positive manner.”

Meanwhile, directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan features Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet in pivotal roles. The film hit the theatres on the 15th of November.

