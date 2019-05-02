Malaika Arora Talks About The Item Girl Terminology; Says She Will Slap The Person Who Will Call Her Item

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular Bollywood celebs who has been actively working in the industry since 1997. Throughout her career, Malaika has featured in some of the most popular dance numbers, has worked as a TV presenter and judged reality shows as well.

Malaika who boasts of an extremely fit physique has constantly been a health inspiration for many.

However, the gorgeous Bollywood babe, all thanks to her dance numbers, has been tagged as Bollywood’s Item Girl. Talking about this tag in her latest interview with Anupama Chopra, Malaika said that she doesn’t like this terminology and will slap the person who calls her an item.

Talking about the item girl terminology and the place of item songs in today’s time, Malaika said that she has always done such songs on her own accord and never did it under any duress. Malaika also added that she always voiced her opinion whenever she thought something was not okay or she was being objectified.

The bold Bollywood celebrity also admitted that her songs have always been in the tongue in cheek and fun kind of space and she never felt that her song cross the line where it was downright vulgar or downright offensive. Malaika said that she was always aware of the lyrics and what the songs were about.

Talking about today’s time, Malaika said that things have changed a lot now and filmmakers have stopped doing such songs but at the same time she said that she won’t stop doing it.

What are your thoughts on it?

