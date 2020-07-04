Maidaan New Release Date ANNOUNCED! Ajay Devgn’s Sports-Drama Postponed

It seems to be a day of announcements for Ajay Devgn. On Saturday morning, it was revealed that after Bhuj: The Pride of India, the superstar has joined hands with Select Media holdings LLP for a film which will showcase the strength of our Indian Army during the recent Galwan Valley incident. Now the actor has also unveiled the release date of his forthcoming film Maidaan.

Touted as a story of change and self-belief, Maidaan will release on the next Independence Day week, which is August 13, 2021. Ajay Devgn shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021.”

The shooting of the Maidaan was underway when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, and the entire film industry came to a standstill with no shoots or events taking place.

Maidaan’s Producer Boney Kapoor had earlier revealed that a massive outdoor set covering a 16-acre plot around Mumbai has been built. But just as the shoot was getting underway, the pandemic hit the world. “The set has now been dismantled as rains are due to arrive in Mumbai. The rebuild will take at least two months, which will start in September at the earliest, so shooting can commence only in November,” the filmmaker had added. He had further informed that fortunately all the indoor and some outdoor, training portions of the film have already been shot in Lucknow and Kolkata.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, Maidaan also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and popular Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

