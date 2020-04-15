Maidaan: Ajay Devgn To Face MAJOR Financial Loss Due To Lockdown?

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited film Maidaan’s shoot got cancelled and now the makers may have to bear losses worth crores amid the coronavirus lockdown. Reports state that the makers of Maidan had an entire stadium in the western suburbs of Mumbai ready for shooting the climax of the film for Rs 7 crore. The shooting was supposed to begin on March 21 with around 100 crew members. The football sequences were supposed to be shot in that schedule.

The producers of Maidaan are in for a major loss as hey had rented over a dozen acres of the plot to shoot the football sequences, but the shoot was called off on March 16, due to the coronavirus shutdown.

According to a report in Mid Day, a source was quoted saying, “Amit R Sharma [director] was to shoot the last schedule, which focused on all the football matches that will be shown in the film. The set was complete with toilets, make-up rooms and a PCR [production control room] in place. With the set standing unused, there will be a considerable financial setback. If exposed to rains (in case the lockdown is extended beyond May 3), the set will need a complete overhaul. Plus, the schedule requires foreign actors and technicians. Their availability will depend on the condition in their countries. Coordinating everything will be a logistical nightmare”.

Producer of Maidaan, Boney Kapoor had earlier said in an interview that: “The players on the ground are a comparatively new lot. Some of them are football players. They have been trained in the game for the last six months and have now become good footballers. We will be shooting in Kolkata also, as it is the main hub of football and the state has a history attached to it”.

For the uninitiated, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma and has been produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Roy Sengupta. It also stars Keerthi Suresh, Gajraj Rao, Nitanshi Goel, Boman Irani and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!